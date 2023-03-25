Rahul Gandhi's disqualification an evil act: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy said on Friday that the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha was an 'evil act'. He said the BJP was trying to prevent the Adani scam from being discussed in Parliament; it was the main reason the Modi government disqualified Rahul

Stating that the country was facing an undeclared emergency, he alleged that Prime Minister Marendra Modi was acting like a dictator.

Rahul Gandhi exposed the government's failures during his padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Modi was unable to digest it, Revnath said the party also exposed the friendship between Adani and Modi. The PM was restless ever since Rahul demanded in Parliament to constitute JPC on the affairs of the Adani companies. He said a large-scale unemployment protest programme has been planned in Hyderabad in April second week. In the wake of the protests, Revanth said he has postponed his padayatra till April 6.The party will continue its fight against the TSPSC paper leak, he said while criticising the government for pushing the lives of students into darkness.