RAIN ALERT: 2-day holiday for schools, colleges

Hyderabad: In view of incessant rains in the state, the Telangana government declared holidays for all educational institutions on Wednesday and Thursday. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy issued orders for this effect on Tuesday.

The state has been witnessing heavy to very heavy rains since Monday evening and the IMD predicted very heavy rains in many parts of the state for the next 48 hours.

