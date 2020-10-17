Rainwater recedes at many places in Hyderabad

Nearly five days after the downpour, Hyderabad city has returned to normalcy with the water receding in several areas. Many people turned up to their homes from the relief camps. However, the situation at some places in the city remained the same and the officials are still on the job with relief operations.

Meanwhile, the GHMC and disaster response team are still busy in tracing out the missing persons swept away in the waters. And the people at some areas pumping out the water that flooded flats and underground cellars. Power has been restored in many areas where the water receded completely.

The clear-skies lifted the spirits in the people in rain-battered Hyderabad. Although the city returned to normalcy and power restored at many places, internet connections still halted the work of some people and online classes of the students.

As on Saturday, no weather warnings were given but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places across the state on Sunday followed by heavy rains likely on October 19 and 20. Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that the state would witness light to moderate rains over the next three days.