Raja Singh at it again, makes provocative remarks targeting a community

Hyderabad: Despite receiving orders from Telangana High Court of refraining from making provocative remarks targeting a community, the Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh had reportedly made such remarks during a rally in Mumbai on Sunday. Reacting to this, the Mangalhat police issued a show cause notice to Raja Singh for allegedly delivering provocative speech and uploading it on social media.



The High Court while granting bail to the MLA in the recent cases, which were registered against him for making derogatory statements against Prophet Mohammed, had put four conditions out of which one was that he should not make provocative speech and post on social media.

The legislator during a rally in Mumbai on Sunday had allegedly made certain remarks targeting a community. The videos went viral on social media following which the police issued him a show cause notice.

The legislator was detained under PD Act in August and after three months was released following High Court orders.