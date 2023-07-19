Raja Singh gives clarity on joining BRS

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Wednesday said that the ruling BRS has filed false cases against BJP workers and corporators in Goshamahal constituency and they have taken this matter to the attention of Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy and BJP Election Management Committee chairman Eatala Rajender. He said that Eatala had come to him today to stand by the BJP workers as the police were abusing them.

Raja Singh said that he spoke to the activists and family members of the corporator and gave them courage. Eatala assured that the party will support the activists financially, politically and legally. He said that they both wanted to meet for many days, but now Eatala himself came.

He said that there was no discussion about his suspension in this meeting. But before that Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy were talking to Central leaders. Raja Singh dismissed the news that he will join BRS. He said that he would never go to that party in his life. He said that he will meet Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Harish Rao and others for the development of his constituency. But will not change the party, he said.

Talking about the dispute in the constituency, Raja Singh said that on 13 July, a dispute broke out between BRS and BJP in Goshamahal constituency over a small banner and it became very big. He said that in this incident, their worker was injured and received seven or eight stitches, and those who went to ask about the same were also beaten up.

However, Raja Singh expressed his grief that the police have filed cases against the victims of the attack instead of the attackers.

He said that the police and the government are conspiring against the BJP workers and corporators in the Goshamahal constituency. He also said that the government wants to win Goshamahal under any circumstances and therefore trying to defame their party workers and the corporators.