Rajendranagar Police Arrest Habitual Chain Snatcher, Recovers Gold

In a significant breakthrough, the crime staff of Rajendranagar's CCS successfully apprehended a habitual chain snatcher during a routine vehicle check at Alkapur Colony in the Narsingi Police Station area. The arrested individual has been identified as Uppugunta Sagar, a 24-year-old resident of Lingampally, originally from Miyapur, Hyderabad.

The operation unfolded around 9:00 AM when police personnel noticed Sagar riding a Honda Activa scooter in a suspicious manner. Upon stopping him for questioning, Sagar provided inconsistent responses. His demeanor prompted further investigation, leading law enforcement to bring him in for interrogation. Under the pressure of questioning, he confessed to the crime.

### *Details of the Committed Crime*

According to police records, a complaint was filed on 17 August 2024 by Ganga Bhavani, a 26-year-old resident of Puppalguda. She reported that while walking home with her two children at approximately 4:15 PM, an unknown male approached her from behind on an Activa bike, forcibly snatched her Gold Nupital Thread (Pusthela Thadu), estimated to weigh around 3 tolas, and fled the scene. The victim described the suspect as wearing a black shirt and a helmet, adding urgency to the police's search for the suspect.

### *Recovery of Stolen Items*

During the arrest, police recovered:

1. One Gold Nupital Thread (Pusthela Thadu) weighing about 30 grams.

2. One Honda Activa 6G scooter (Registration No. TS-07-HK-8105).

3. One cream-colored jacket.

4. One Vivo mobile phone.

### *Modus Operandi*

Sagar, who previously worked as a private school van driver and a food delivery personnel, resorted to criminal activity due to financial hardships and personal issues. On the day of the incident, he targeted Bhavani while utilizing his scooter and disguising himself with a helmet and a concealed number plate to evade identification.

### *Previous Criminal History*

Sagar has a previous criminal record, having been arrested in 2022 for a similar offense under Crime No. 839/2022 at the KPHB Police Station. After being sent to judicial custody for 25 days, he was released on bail, only to reoffend shortly thereafter.

### *Appreciation and Acknowledgment*

The successful arrest and recovery were made under the supervision of K. Narsimha, IPS, DCP of Crimes, Cyberabad, with significant efforts from K. Shashank Reddy, ACP Crimes, N. Sanjay Kumar, Inspector of Police, CCS Rajendranagar, and their dedicated teams. Their vigilance and commitment to public safety have been commendable and will be recognized appropriately.

The Cyberabad police remain committed to curbing criminal activities and ensuring the safety of residents through proactive measures and swift action against offenders.



























