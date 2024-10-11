Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar Digital Conference Hall at OU inaugurated

Hyderabad: The Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar Digital Conference Hall at Professor T Navaneeth Rao Central Facility for Research and Development (CFRD), Osmania University, was inaugurated on Thursday by Professor P Laxminarayana, Registrar OU. The event was graced by Dr Ilyas UR Rahman, Principal, Shadan Institute of Management Studies, Professor B Reddiya Naik, OSD to VC, and other distinguished guests.

Deans, principals, directors, faculty members, and members of the support staff were also in attendance, marking the significance of this occasion for the university's academic and research community. The state-of-the-art conference hall is equipped with cutting-edge digital technology to facilitate conferences, seminars, and research activities, enhancing the university's role as a hub for academic excellence and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor P Laxminarayana highlighted the importance of investing in modern infrastructure to support research and development, which is crucial for the academic growth of students and faculty. He lauded the contributions made by Shadan and Dr V R K Educational Societies in bringing this project to fruition.

Dr Ilyas Ur Rahman lauded his management and the opportunity by Osmania University to come up with a wonderful digital auditorium. The newly inaugurated digital conference hall will serve as a pivotal space for academic interactions and foster collaborations, benefiting both the Osmania University community and the wider academic fraternity.