Ramachandra Mission representatives meet CM KCR

Hyderabad: The Representatives of Ramachandra Mission, a world renowned spiritual organisation which has been rendering services in various social fields including the rural development and agriculture sector, met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

Spiritual Guru of the Mission Kamlesh Patel invited CM KCR to attend the spiritual meet which would be organised in Hyderabad soon. On this occasion, they explained KCR the social service and spiritual programme being conducted by the organisation.