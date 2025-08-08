Ramchander Rao champions handloom revival, slams govt neglect

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao addressed the BC Colony in Yadadri Town on Thursday, emphasizing the Modi government’s commitment to reviving India’s handloom sector through the ethos of the Swadeshi movement.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Rao traced the origins of National Handloom Day to August 7, 1905 — the launch of the Swadeshi movement aimed at boycotting British goods and promoting indigenous crafts. “Wearing handloom clothes is not just a choice, it’s our responsibility,” he declared, urging citizens to honor the artistry and labor of weavers by incorporating handloom into daily life.

Rao criticized the Telangana state government for its “negligent attitude” toward handloom workers, contrasting it with the Center’s proactive measures. “While the Modi government is setting up clusters and sanctioning Mudra loans to support weavers’ businesses, the state remains indifferent,” he said.

He recounted personal memories of purchasing handloom garments from Bhuvanagiri, Gadwal, and Narayanpet during his student and legislative years, expressed concern over the industry’s decline, which can be attributed to the appeal of foreign fabrics.“We’ve witnessed the tragic suicides of weavers in Sircilla over the past decade. This must change,” Rao asserted.