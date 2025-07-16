Ramchander Rao sets strategic agenda at State level workshop

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President N. Ramchander Rao chaired a state-level workshop on preparation for local body elections on Tuesday, at Aushapur, Ghat Kesar, where he outlined a strategic roadmap for the upcoming local body elections.

Addressing party leaders and workers, Rao emphasized the importance of unified efforts to expand BJP’s political footprint across the state and meet the aspirations of its growing support base.

He urged party cadres to mobilize with renewed determination, noting that BJP’s presence has significantly strengthened in Telangana’s villages. “People from all sections are demanding the formation of a BJP government. The momentum is in our favor,” Rao declared.

He highlighted that while the party once had only one MLA and four MPs, it now boasts seven MLAs, eight MPs, and three MLCs — a testament to the party’s steady growth in electoral representation and public support.

Launching a scathing attack on the current Congress-led government, he accused it of continuing the “corrupt and anti-people rule” of its predecessor, the BRS. He cited unmet promises and alleged policy missteps, particularly around reservation policies. “The Congress party promised 42 percent reservation for BCs but now seeks to insert 10 percent religious reservations into that quota,” he said, calling it a betrayal of backward classes.

Ramchander Rao said that such divisive moves of religious-based policies are against the national university and were motivated by vote bank politics. Referring to the BJP’s earlier opposition to the 4 percent religious reservations in education and jobs, Rao criticized the Congress for perpetuating divisive practices for its political gains.

The BJP president reiterated the party’s ideological stance and called for mass movements against what he described as “anti-people policies” of the Congress government. He stressed the need for aggressive outreach and grassroots campaigning that reflects the concerns of ordinary citizens. “Workers should move, leaders should come forward, and we must all advance together,” he said.

He called for strong faith and collective action to ensure the BJP’s victory not only in the local body elections but also in future assembly contests. The workshop marked the beginning of BJP’s action plans for launching an intensified state-wide campaign ahead of the local body elections.