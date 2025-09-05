Ramchander Rao terms GST Council’s decision as festive gift

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao addressed the media on Thursday, and highlighted the recent GST reforms as a historic move by the Modi government.

Rao praised the GST Council’s decision to simplify the tax structure, calling it “a gift to the common people” ahead of the festive season. “This is a landmark decision in India’s taxation history,” he said, referring to the abolition of the 12% and 28% tax slabs. Essential items previously taxed at 12% will now fall under the 5% slab, and some have been reduced to zero percent, offering direct relief to farmers, students, women, youth, and middle-class families.

He emphasized that the reforms, led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reflect the Modi government’s commitment to inclusive development. “Reducing GST on items like milk, paneer, hair oil, toothbrushes, soaps, and shampoos will benefit the poor and middle class directly,” Rao said.

The BJP leader also lauded the broader vision of the Modi administration, citing initiatives like “One Nation-One Tax,” “One Nation-One Law,” and “One Nation-One Election.” He noted that GST payers have grown from 65.5 lakh at the time of its introduction to over 1.5 crore today, boosting government revenue and enabling infrastructure development.

Rao criticized the Congress party for its recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly those targeting his mother, calling them “deeply disrespectful.” He also dismissed speculation about K Kavitha joining the BJP, stating, “There is no place for corrupt leaders in our party.”

In a symbolic gesture of gratitude, the Telangana BJP unit will organize ‘Palabhishekam’ (milk anointing) ceremonies across all mandals in the state to honor Prime Minister Modi for the GST reforms. The party’s Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, ST/SC Morcha, and Yuva Morcha wings have been tasked with coordinating the events starting tomorrow.

On agricultural inputs, Rao accused the Congress-led state government of creating an artificial shortage of urea. He asserted that the Modi government is ensuring adequate nationwide distribution and blamed the state administration for failing to curb black market practices.

Also present at the press conference were MP Konda Vishweshwar Rao and BJP spokesperson and media in-charge N V Subhash. The party reiterated its commitment to economic empowerment and national self-reliance, citing the success of “Made in India” and “Make in India” initiatives despite global trade pressures.

With the festive season approaching, the BJP is positioning the GST reforms as a timely and transformative step toward easing the financial burden on millions of Indian households.