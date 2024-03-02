Live
Just In
Rameswaram Café blast: Hyderabad City put on high alert
Hyderabad: With a suspected bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru, Hyderabad city Police has put on alert at all public places in the city on Friday.
A special police teams including the Task Force and Special Operations Team were formed and conducted searches at various hotels, restaurants, lodges, railway and bus stations.
The police have also conducted vehicle checking at different places in the night and frisked suspicious persons.
“In view of the forthcoming festivals, the police is already on alert. With bomb blast taking place in Bengaluru, we have alerted all units to be on high alert,” said K Sreenivasa Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Meanwhile, the Central Forces have also stepped up security at frisking at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. All passengers, baggage and visitors are being checked thoroughly.