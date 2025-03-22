Ramzan shopping turns into nightmare as 7 injured in heritage arch collapse

Hyderabad: Ramzan shopping turned tragic for the families when a portion of the slab roof of an arch at a heritage shopping complex in Charminar collapsed on Thursday night. At least seven persons, including four women, were injured in the incident at the Machili Kaman in Pathergatti.

The Charminar area including Machili Kaman is a popular location known for its historical significance and bustling shopping activities, especially during the Ramzan festival. The incident occurred during night hours in front of the Anand Bhawan in Pathergatti Kaman, when there was a buzz of shopping activities.

The incident has raised concerns over public safety and questions the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) role in ensuring the same.

On information, the Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali along with Pathergatti Corporator Syed Sohail Quadri visited the area and enquired about the mishap. The MLA said four of the injured persons were shifted to Osmania General Hospital while others were shifted to Asra hospital. The people were injured while passing through the area.

The MLA said, “The improper application of stucco by the authorities led to the collapse of the slab, resulting in injuries to visitors. The MLA has called on the GHMC Commissioner, who oversees the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), to enforce strict measures against those responsible for the repair work.” Zulfiqar Ali said that previously too, the visitors sustained injuries under similar circumstances. He raised concerns with engineers from QQSUDA about the quality of materials employed in the repair efforts. “The government is investing crores of rupees to restore our heritage buildings, and if there are such discrepancies in the repairs, the government must take action against those responsible,” he stated.

On receiving information, the Charminar police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospitals.