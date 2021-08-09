Rangareddy: 'Container library' to make debut on pilot basis next week

Rangareddy: Making the academic infrastructure within the outreach of the rural folk despite the pandemic whiplash, the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha, Rangareddy – with a view to pump-up the reading passion among the rural students, readers and the professionals preparing for competitive exams, is gearing up to introduce 'Container Library' project on a pilot basis in the district from next week.

As against the planned inauguration in July, the container library is being introduced in next week of August as the makeshift repository is near completion at Shamshabad and about to shift at Zilla Parishad High School Kaukuntla, in Chevella Mandal of Rangareddy district.

Officials have planned setting up of around 100 high schools in Rangareddy district to help rural students in improving their horizon of knowledge with regular reading habits. As the idea is a brain child of Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the pilot project is being introduced first at Zilla Parishad High School, Kaukuntla, a native place of the minister.

"The 30 x 12 feet long container was prepared to facilitate the students and the readers with all required facilities like comfortable chairs, cupboards, side drawers and ventilated windows that provides an extremely conducive environment for comfortable reading under the roof.

While the readers and professionals would find a formal library-like feeling when inside the container, the students will make out as if they are enjoying the facility only the corporate schools can afford," Kappati Panduranga Reddy, Chairman Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Rangareddy.

"The container – that was getting into shape with a fund of Rs.5.20 lakh, would hold-on to a sufficient space for a myriad number of academic books on various subjects besides publications, journals, scripts and volumes of professional importance.

The container is durable and holds a life expectancy of over 25 years if maintained properly. If the pilot project succeeds, the container library could be used as a digital library for students and professionals preparing for jobs and competitive examinations," asserted M.Manoj Kumar, Secretary Zilla Grandhalya Samstha, Rangareddy District.