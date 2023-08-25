  • Menu
Rangareddy: Efforts underway to make SC ST declaration meeting a success

Rangareddy: Efforts underway to make SC ST declaration meeting a success
Rangareddy: AICC Incharge for Telangana State Manik Rao Thackeray conducted an inspection on Wednesday at Chevella to ensure the preparations for the...

Rangareddy: AICC Incharge for Telangana State Manik Rao Thackeray conducted an inspection on Wednesday at Chevella to ensure the preparations for the upcoming SC ST declaration meeting scheduled for August 26 are proceeding smoothly. During the inspection, Manik Rao stated, “AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge has emphasised that the SC ST declaration in Telangana should serve as a unifying force, bridging gaps among all communities. It should hold the same importance as the Rythuand the youth declarations.”

He said that Kharge further expressed concerns regarding the Telangana government’s commitment to various schemes. He highlighted the perception of a ‘family rule’ under theadministration of Chief Minister KChandrashekar Rao in the State. Efforts are underway to ensure that the SC ST declaration is a successful and unifying event that strengthens the bonds among communities in Telangana.

