Rangareddy: Lavanya Tripathi unveils new water rides at Wonderla
Actress Lavanya Tripathi created a buzz of excitement at Wonderla Water Park as she inaugurated thrilling new water rides.
Rangareddy : Actress Lavanya Tripathi created a buzz of excitement at Wonderla Water Park as she inaugurated thrilling new water rides. She along with Wonderla holidays managing director Arun K Chittilapilli and park head Madhu Sudhan launched the rainbow loops and drop loop water games at the Wonderla amusement park in Kongara Ravirala on Wednesday.
She congratulated the management of Wonderla Hyderabad for their commitment to providing a delightful experience with these exciting water rides.
She expressed her appreciation for the leisure opportunities offered by the amusement park, recognising the importance of relaxation for people living busy lives in the city. Arun K Chittilapilli and Madhu Sudhan highlighted that Wonderla Holidays Ltd., India’s largest amusement park chain, continuously strives to introduce new and exhilarating experiences for city residents.
With the introduction of two thrilling water rides imported from Turkey, the management of Wonder Law is dedicated to enhancing the overall visitor experience.