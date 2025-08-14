Rangareddy receives 448.8 mm rains

Rangareddy: As a consequence of the week-long torrential rains in Rangareddy district, the entire government mechanism was put on high alert to tackle rain-related emergencies.

With a cumulative rainfall of 153.2 mm this month recorded in the district, the total drop-counts reached 448.8 mm with 47.2 percent variation so far. As a result, 26 mandals received excess rainfall and one mandal got normal as on Wednesday in the district, according to the report of the Telangana Ground Water Department (TGGWD).

The report shows Yacharam mandal tops the list with 30.0 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours followed by Manchal (23.1 mm), Ibrahimpatnam (21.2 mm)Madgul (17.9 mm), Kandukur (13,2 mm), Amangal (11.3 mm) and Balapur (10.2 mm). Kandurg (1.2 mm), Farooqnagar (1.3 mm), Shamshabad (1.5 mm), Chowderguda (2.1 mm), Kothur (2.5 mm), Keshampet (3.00 mm) and Nandigama 4.1 mm) are the mandals with least amount of showers during the same period.

Almost all the mandals in the district are presently witnessing moderate to heavy showers that pushed the total drop-count to 448.8 mm in the entire district as on Wednesday as against the cumulative month normal rainfall of 304.9 mm, said the report. Meanwhile, the officials of the line department in the district were instructed to remain alert as water bodies in several mandals are receiving heavy inflows from catchment areas. Besides, waterlogging, crop damage and power supply interruption has been reported from different areas.