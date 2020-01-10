Rangoli contest held by Brahma Kumaris

Chandanagar: Local Corporator Bobba Navatha Reddy on Thursday was both the chief guest and the judge at Rangoli competitions organised by the Brahma Kumaris in Shankarnagar Colony in connection with Sankranti festival.

She inaugurated the competitions and complimented Brahma Kumaris for holding the event, which reflects the Telugu culture, and also helps create public awareness. She congratulated the winners and gave away prizes to all the participants.

Chandanagar Ward Member Sandhya, Brahma Kumari Sarala, colony association president Chandar Rao, TRS party activists Varaprasad, Pochayya, Anant Reddy, Shailaja, Lingam, Narsimha Reddy, Manayya, Krishnamurthy and colony residents were present.