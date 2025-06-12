Ration distribution hits 43 pc despite early hurdles

Hyderabad: Overcoming various hurdles, including manual delays and technical glitches, the distribution of three-month ration has exceeded 43 per cent in Telangana since its commencement earlier this month.

According to Civil Supplies officials, rice for Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries from both Central and State governments is now being dispensed with a single authentication and weighment. Within days after delays were observed at ration shops, the department has streamlined the process and increased the pace of distribution. “Initially, there was indeed separate billing for 5 kg (Central) and 1 kg (State) rice, which caused some confusion during distribution, especially as three months’ worth of rice was being distributed together in June. This process required three separate authentications and weighments, leading to delays at ration shops. However, following the intervention of Commissioner DS Chauhan, and with support from Central NIC officials, the portal and application were modified to Smart PDS. Now, both Central and State rice are dispensed with a single authentication and weighment. As a result, the process has been streamlined, and 43.37 per cent of the distribution has already been completed smoothly,” officials told The Hans India.

In Telangana, out of more than 91 lakh cards, about 55 lakh (60 per cent) were issued under the Centre’s National Food Security Act (NFSA), while the remaining were issued by the State government. Under NFSA, the Centre provides 5 kg, besides 1 kg by the State. For the remaining 40 per cent of beneficiaries, the State government provides the entire ration of 6 kg. The Civil Supplies department has urged the beneficiaries not to panic, as distribution will continue until June end.

“There is no need for panic or crowding at Fair Price Shops (FPS). Beneficiaries are requested to visit their respective FPS outlets in a staggered manner and collect their entitlements within the stipulated timeframe,” the officials have recently urged. Despite claims of measures being undertaken by authorities, those who visited for collecting ration stated that there was not just minutes of delay, but they stayed for over an hour to collect their ration.

“I went to a ration shop to collect my entitlement, but had to endure for over an hour. As they are providing a three-month ration, the authentication was needed thrice. Despite hardships, people remained in queues to ensure the purpose was met,” said P Sandhya, a domestic help.