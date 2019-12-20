Trending :
Ravindra Bharathi: Free katte samu training for women from today

Ravindra Bharathi: The Department of Language, Art and Culture is organising a 45-day free workshop on 'katte samu,' a rural traditional self-defence martial art form for girls and women, on the premises of Ravindra Bharathi auditorium from Saturday. The workshop will be conducted under the guidance of Dr Akula Sridhar, a PhD in 'katte samu.'

Inaugurating the workshop, Mamidi Harikrishna, Director of Department of Culture, stressed on the importance of self-defence awareness amidst women and called upon every woman to learn basic self defence techniques. "Besides conducting safety awareness campaign and self-defence training for women, the camp will also help revive the forgotten rural traditional art forms and introduce the rare art to the young generation," said Mamidi Harikrishna.

Dr Akula Sridhar, Katte Samu chief instructor of the workshop and a PhD in Katte Samu, urged that every girl child and woman attend this workshop and spread awareness. He said, "After all the recent tragic instances of assaults on women, each and every woman from all age groups should learn at least basic self-defence. These workshops are being conducted free of cost as we want women from all age groups and all walks of life to attend the workshops."

