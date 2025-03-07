Live
RAZASTI 2K25: A Celebration of Innovation and Technical Excellence
Hyderabad’s Sphoorthy Engineering College hosted the much-anticipated PRAZASTI-2K25 Tech Fest on March 1, 2025, bringing together bright minds from various colleges. Inaugurated by S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Dr Giridhar Akula, the event featured competitions like IDEATHON, Project Expo, Blind Code, and Robot Challenge, fostering innovation and technical prowess. Students from Osmania University, Stanley Engineering, and others actively participated, with esteemed judges evaluating their work. The fest concluded with cash prizes up to ₹10,000, recognising outstanding contributions. Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy applauded the students’ creativity, emphasizing the fest’s role in nurturing future technologists.
