  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

RBI holds cyclothon for awareness on cyber frauds

RBI holds cyclothon for awareness on cyber frauds
x
Highlights

The Office of the Reserve Bank of Integrated Ombudsman (ORBIO) has organised a Cyclothon on March 16, 2025, on the occasion of The World Consumer Rights Day

Hyderabad: The Office of the Reserve Bank of Integrated Ombudsman (ORBIO) has organised a Cyclothon on March 16, 2025, on the occasion of The World Consumer Rights Day. The event conducted in collaboration with the Hyderabad Cycling Group (HCG) saw more than 200 enthusiastic cyclists across various age groups, from children to senior citizens, participating in the event.

The event was flagged off by Chinmoy Kumar, Chief General Manager and Banking Ombudsman for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Anuj Ranjan, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Hyderabad. In his opening remarks, Chinmoy Kumar emphasised on the financial and investment frauds prevailing in the current digital banking ecosystem and explained how one must be careful in avoiding falling into such traps.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick