RBI holds cyclothon for awareness on cyber frauds

The Office of the Reserve Bank of Integrated Ombudsman (ORBIO) has organised a Cyclothon on March 16, 2025, on the occasion of The World Consumer Rights Day
Hyderabad: The Office of the Reserve Bank of Integrated Ombudsman (ORBIO) has organised a Cyclothon on March 16, 2025, on the occasion of The World Consumer Rights Day. The event conducted in collaboration with the Hyderabad Cycling Group (HCG) saw more than 200 enthusiastic cyclists across various age groups, from children to senior citizens, participating in the event.
The event was flagged off by Chinmoy Kumar, Chief General Manager and Banking Ombudsman for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Anuj Ranjan, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Hyderabad. In his opening remarks, Chinmoy Kumar emphasised on the financial and investment frauds prevailing in the current digital banking ecosystem and explained how one must be careful in avoiding falling into such traps.