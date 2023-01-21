Redesign Of Secunderabad Station : PM Modi to lay stone for modernisation works on Feb 13

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on February 13 to lay the foundation stone for the modernisation works of the Secunderabad Railway Station. He was earlier scheduled to visit the state on January 19 to flag off the Vande Bharat Express.

Sources said Modi would showcase the development activities of the Centre by laying the foundation stone for the modernization of Secunderabad Railway Station at a cost of Rs 699 crore and railway periodic overhauling workshop at Kazipet at a cost of Rs 521 crore, dedicate to the nation Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar Railway doubling line of 85 km. The cost of the project is Rs 1,410 crore.

The PM will also launch work on widening and strengthening to 2/4 lane 60-km Mahbubnagar-Chincholi section of the National Highway 167N costing Rs 704 crore. Other programmes include foundation stone for widening and strengthening of 42.57 km of the existing Mahbubnagar-Chincholi section. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 632 crore.

Modi will lay foundation stone for Rs 513-crore project to widen Nizampet-Narayankhed-Bidar section of NH-161B. He will also unveil projects worth Rs 2,597 crore at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad. The projects include academic buildings, hostel buildings, faculty and staff towers, technology research park, convention centre, knowledge centre, guest house, lecture hall complex and healthcare facility and later in the evening will address a public meeting.

This would be followed by the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will be here on a two-day visit on January 28 or 29. He would take stock of BJP activities and address a public meeting during his visit. His visit will have political connotations, sources said. Shah would interact with state BJP leaders at various levels and guide them on how to move forward with the aim of winning maximum number of seats in the state.