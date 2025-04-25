Religious fundamentalism a grave threat: BRS leader

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack, BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Thursday said that religious fundamentalism has become a threat for the world.

The BRS leader was replying to a question on the attack on tourists in Pahalgam during a press conference here at the Telangana Bhavan. Vinod Kumar said that the incident was heinous and unfortunate because they asked the religion of the individuals before killing. “The Islamic fundamentalism, for that matter, religious fundamentalism has become a threat for the world. You should respect other religions also. All the political parties should unite and oppose fundamentalism,” said Vinod Kumar.

Stating that he was among the all-party delegation which visited Kashmir in 2010, Vinod Kumar said that people of Kashmir are very humble and don’t have any grudge against anyone. It is the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists who were creating disturbances. Pakistan is trapping and misleading the youth, he alleged.

Vinod said that terrorists have given a big blow to the Kashmiris. “Summer time is the peak earning season. The terrorists have ensured no tourists come to Kashmir in the coming days,” said Vinod. Replying to another question, Vinod Kumar said that terrorist activities had happened even before Article 370 was removed. He said that the BRS would support whatever step the government of India takes.

Vinod Kumar said that the ‘Chalo Warangal’ public meeting would be a grand success. He said that massive preparations are going on for the public meeting. Thousands of vehicles have been booked from RTC and other private transport vehicles for the meet. “Arrangements are made to ensure there is no traffic jam. We have organised many meetings. Based on the feedback, the arrangements are made. There will be no problem in reaching the venue. People and BRS workers have a responsibility to make it a success. We delivered all the promises made,” he said.