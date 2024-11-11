Renowned Mumbai-Based Ko Ko Restaurant Brings Luxury Asian Dining to Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City

Live
Mumbai's famous Ko Ko restaurant will now present its taste to the people of Hyderabad. This well-known luxury Asian dining restaurant opened in Hi-Tech City on Saturday.
Hyderabad: Mumbai's famous Ko Ko restaurant will now present its taste to the people of Hyderabad. This well-known luxury Asian dining restaurant opened in Hi-Tech City on Saturday. It is famous for its innovative Cantonese and Japanese cuisine.
It is all set to offer a new taste and experience to the city dwellers. Pebble Street Hospitality founders Ryan and Keenan Thom said that Ko Ko means Grand and we are here to show a new taste and provide a whole new hospitality experience.
Hyderabadites in general tend to be more innovative, go for what they want and don't hold.
