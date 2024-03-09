  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Repair works postponed; fresh water supply uninterrupted

Repair works postponed; fresh water supply uninterrupted
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Friday that the scheduled maintenance works at Hakimpet MES...

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Friday that the scheduled maintenance works at Hakimpet MES have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Thus, fresh water supply will continue in all parts of the city.

According to HMWSSB officials, earlier, the Board announced that due to the maintenance works at Hakimpet, the supply of drinking water would be disrupted in the city for 12 hours on

March 10. However, the repair work has been postponed, and new dates will be announced soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X