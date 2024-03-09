Repair works postponed; fresh water supply uninterrupted

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Friday that the scheduled maintenance works at Hakimpet MES have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Thus, fresh water supply will continue in all parts of the city.

According to HMWSSB officials, earlier, the Board announced that due to the maintenance works at Hakimpet, the supply of drinking water would be disrupted in the city for 12 hours on

March 10. However, the repair work has been postponed, and new dates will be announced soon.