Residential buildings in Old City sit on tinderbox

Hyderabad: Along with the illegal construction of multi-storeyed buildings in the Old City of Hyderabad, almost all the residential buildings lack safety norms, including basic firefighting measures and equipment, and the narrow lanes add to the disaster, which restricts the passage of fire tenders. The situation poses a threat to lives in the event of an untoward incident.

The unauthorised construction of residential apartments is thriving in many localities in the Old City. These constructions were done with the collaboration of builders, developers, and civic authorities, who allowed them to construct buildings without permission. Consequently, the authorities have not ensured compliance with safety norms by the owners of the buildings.

“Several fire incidents took place in the city this year. Despite many cases of fire accidents in residential apartments, the officials do not pay any heed to safety precautions in the multi-storey buildings. Though these buildings are being constructed without permission from the civic body, the field officers must make sure of the safety norms, including basic fire precautionary measures,” says Mohammed Ahmed, a local activist.

The Resident Welfare Associations said, “There are several hundred structures that have G+5, G+6 floors and basements, but have zero safety compliance. These buildings do not have minimal setbacks, any space between buildings, small staircases, or basic mandated safety precautions. Moreover, a majority of them were constructed in small land areas in narrow lanes, which added a disaster during any incident.”

“The mandated safety norms must be applied in the buildings, and the concerned department must make much headway in checking safety norms, including fire safety arrangements in the multi-storeyed buildings. Even if the building is constructed with or without permission, safety must be a priority, and this has to be taken seriously by the owners and builders in a rapid urbanisation,” said Asif Hussain Sohail, a member of the residents association.

As per the fire services rules, fire safety-related equipment should be put in place, and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) should be obtained from the fire department concerned for buildings above 15 metres in height. It has been observed that, as there is no such provision for buildings below 15 metres in height (especially residential buildings), owners and builders are not bothered by safety and are not taking any fire-related standards or installing any fire safety equipment.

T Venkanna, Hyderabad District Fire Officer, said that during the construction, various safety norms, including fire safety, would be placed by the municipal authorities, and later the construction would be taken up as per construction norms. “The minimum precautions, including the installation of necessary equipment as per the height of buildings and proper fire extinguishers in working condition, must be placed in every house or apartment as per fire rules. The fire would be caused by electricity, gas, and at the parking area, and these safety standards can avoid a major disaster and can save lives and property,” said Venkanna.