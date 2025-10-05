Residents concerned over drug menace in Mallepally

Hyderabad: Followinga surge of complaints from residents of Mallepally division regarding illegal ganja and drug trade, AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain visited the troubled area along with the local Circle Inspector (CI). The MLA issued a stern warning to law enforcement agencies, demanding an immediate end to narcotics activity in the locality.

He said residents had raised concerns over the growing presence of drug peddlers in areas such as Sadath Ground and Mujahed Ground, alleging that the illegal trade was disturbing the peace and endangering youth.

The MLA’s visit came in response to these grievances, and his intervention was widely welcomed by the local residents.

Majid Hussain, told the CI that “from today onwards, there should be no ganja trade in this area.” He emphasized that the police must take strict and sustained action to ensure Mallepally becomes a drug-free zone.

The MLA also pledged to install CCTV cameras in sensitive pockets of Mallepally using personal funds to enhance surveillance and deter criminal activity.

Community members expressed relief and appreciation for the prompt response. “We’ve been living in fear. Young boys are being lured into addiction. We hope this crackdown brings real change,” said a resident of Sadath Ground.

The MLA’s intervention is part of a broader push to combat drug abuse in Hyderabad’s urban pockets. Citizens and activists are now urging the police to follow through with regular patrols and arrests to dismantle the drug network.