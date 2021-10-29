Residents irked over pending work of open gym in park

Kukatpally: The open gym work in parks in Vasant Nagar Colony, KPHB division, has not been completed due to alleged negligence of contractors. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had sanctioned funds to finish setting up open gyms for residents in the park, which have been pending for a long time. While the work needed to be completed in March 2021; but since then it was pending. With an aim to provide a free facility for locals to exercise and to practice physical fitness in morning and evening, an open gym in the park was announced. It is yet to be set up.



After requests by the resident welfare association, the corporation called for tenders and handed over the work to a contractor.

A resident, T Kishore said, "the contractor did not complete the task even after six months; it still has not reached the final phase. With unfinished work we are not able to visit the park." Representatives of the association say the contractor gave excuse of Covid lockdown.

However, even after unlocking, he has not started work, claimed locals. They alleged that there is no proper supervision or coordination between the contractor and GHMC officials.

Ravi, another resident, said the contractor was also responsible for taking up repairs if any equipment is damaged for five years. Also, the most important rubber flooring for the gym is left unfinished.

When the contractor was asked about the work, he said officials had not cleared the bill. Officials assured that all bills have been paid. Locals shared that when they asked about the work the contractor had not replied; instead he claimed to be related to a State minister and no one can question him.

However, an official from the Kukatpally zonal office said the gym would be soon accessible to public; the contractor had been warned.