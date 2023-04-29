Residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Board root for fast-tracking merger process

Hyderabad: After the excision of Khasyol Cantonment and its local Municipality in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) have expressed their concerns over the delay in the merger progress between Secunderabad Cantonment and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and have requested for the fast-tracking of the SCB merger process.

The recent merger of Khasyol Cantonment has made it clear that the merger will take place completely, not partially. The SCB merger with GHMC has been gaining momentum, as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) decision is the only step pending for the merger to take place. However, despite the completion of the merger process for the Secunderabad Cantonment and the submission of a report by an eight-member committee formed three months ago, there is still no clarity on when the merger will take place, according to several residential welfare associations in the SCB.

"We don't understand why the process of merger with GHMC is taking so long, especially when the Khasyol Cantonment merger took place within 100 days. We urge the authorities to fast-track the SCB merger process, as it is necessary for the growth and development of Secunderabad, be it building by-laws or other facilities. Residents in the SCB have been facing difficulties in owning property, as they are paying 11 percent stamp duty for registration, which is 3.5 percent more than GHMC," said S Ravindra, the General Secretary of Vikas Manch.

Jeetendra Surana, the Secretary of Secunderabad Cantonment Citizens Welfare Association (SCCiWA), stated that there was a lot of confusion among people regarding the merger, but the excision of Khasyol Cantonment has made it clear that the Secunderabad Cantonment merger will take place completely, not partially. He added that the Telangana Government and Central Government should fast-track the merger process, as it is the only solution for the growth of the Secunderabad Cantonment limits in all spheres.