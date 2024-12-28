Resolve woes of RRR alignment-hit people of Nalgonda: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to deliver on his party's promise to address the woes of the displaced Regional Ring Road (RRR) people of Nalgonda.

He addressed the media after a group of RRR-affected people led by Manohar Reddy and others submitted a representation seeking the BJP to use its good offices to address their woes.

Dr Laxman said that Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar have brought the issue to the notice of the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP said on Friday that the BRS government had changed and introduced alignments unscientifically in the name of RRR. Importantly, this is posing a serious loss to the people and farmers in Bhongiri and Nalgonda in the combined Nalgonda district.

"Thousands of people in these areas had earlier lost their lands in the land acquisitions multiple times in the name of expansion of national hgihways and ORR. The change in the alignment of RRR would seriously affect them," he added.

He said that during the BRS tenure, the southern side of the RRR alignment was set at 43 km. However, when it comes to Nalgonda, it has been reduced to 23 km. All the opposition political parties, sensing foul play in the introduction of such alignments, have opposed it.

Congress MPs and senior Congress leaders have supported the agitation against the BRS government's discriminatory alignments to the RRR. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Congress senior leaders and none other than Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi made an announcement supporting people's agitation against the unscientific alignment of ORR and assured address their problem when the Congress government comes to power."

Dr Laxman said that the RRR was meant to be off the HMDA area, connecting the districts, along with the outflow from the city. However, the southern side of the alignment was fixed at 43 km. However, when it comes to Nalgonda, the alignment has been reduced to 23 km to benefit some big people at the cost of the poor people. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress ministers and MLAs have been shying away from the people on the issue despite making several assurances earlier, he pointed out. Dr Laxman said that BJP is not against the RRR, as it is a project fully funded by the Centre. However, the party would oppose tooth and nail to make it beneficial only to some big people at the cost of the poor people, he added.

He demanded CM Revanth to immediately intervene and assured that the issue would be taken to the notice of the State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy. “If the state government fails to address the troubles of the RRR-affected people of combined Nalgonda, BJP would launch an agitation in support of the people until the government resolves it”, he added.