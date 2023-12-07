Live
Restrictions and barricades lifted from Pragathi Bhavan
Hyderabad: Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of former Chief Minister KCR, shone a light during the BRS government. Pragati Bhavan continued to be the focal point of the endless mirror of power. It was difficult for MLAs to go inside. But soon after the results of the election, the Revanth Reddy made a sensational announcement.
He said that the name of Pragati Bhavan will be changed to Praja Bhavan. He said that the doors of Pragati Bhavan and Secretariat are always open to common people.
Corrective measures started as Revanth said. All restrictions at Pragati Bhavan have been lifted. Orders have been issued to the police to remove the barricades in front of Pragati Bhavan. Barricades were removed with JCBs with orders from above.
Moreover, the traffic police allowed vehicles to pass from inside the barricades on the road in front of Pragati Bhavan. Orders were issued to remove the barricades completely within two days.