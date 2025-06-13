Retd IAS appointed as CPRO to CM

Hyderabad: Retired IAS officer G Malsur has been appointed as CPRO (Chief Public Relations Officer) to the Chief Minister. Malsur had served in different capacities in irrigation and Mining departments before his retirement.

Malsur was the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC). He has also served as Project Director of the Water Sector Improvement Project (WSIP). He was also Director, Industries, Commerce & Export Promotion for a brief time.