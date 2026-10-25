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Revanth Reddy likely to meet Maha CM tomorrow
In Short
The engineers are already designing the route for water flow from Tummidihetti to Yellampalli.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis on October 26 (Monday) in Mumbai. The two CMs are expected to discuss the construction of the Tummidihetti barrage on Pranahita River, mainly the height of the structure, submergence and release of water during the meeting.
Revanth Reddy has already informed the top irrigation officials to prepare a detailed report on the Telangana government’s proposal to construct the barrage to provide irrigation facility to 2 lakh aces in the old Adilabad district.
The engineers are already designing the route for water flow from Tummidihetti to Yellampalli.
The government will go for land acquisition after a clarity regarding the height of the barrage.
The Telangana government has been requesting Maharashtra to permit the construction of the Tummidihetti at 152 meters height so that water availability will be sufficient to meet the irrigation needs of the state in future.