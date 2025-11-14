Revanth Reddy on By-Election Triumph: “Bigger Responsibility Ahead

CM Revanth Reddy said the government is working to improve Hyderabad’s infrastructure. He said a plan is being prepared to make the city clean.

He said some groups tried to defame the government with fake news and paid articles. He also said false campaigns were spread against Hydra and Eagle.

Revanth Reddy explained that Hydra was introduced to act against land grabbers.

He accused the BRS of stopping the government's work for the city. He asked the opposition parties to support the development of Hyderabad.