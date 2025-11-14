  1. Home
News

Revanth Reddy on By-Election Triumph: “Bigger Responsibility Ahead

  14 Nov 2025 7:48 PM IST
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participating in Congress rally at Rahmathnagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday
CM Revanth Reddy said Hyderabad’s infrastructure and clean city plans are underway, accused opponents of spreading fake news against Hydra and Eagle.

CM Revanth Reddy said the government is working to improve Hyderabad’s infrastructure. He said a plan is being prepared to make the city clean.

He said some groups tried to defame the government with fake news and paid articles. He also said false campaigns were spread against Hydra and Eagle.

Revanth Reddy explained that Hydra was introduced to act against land grabbers.

He accused the BRS of stopping the government's work for the city. He asked the opposition parties to support the development of Hyderabad.

Govt advancing key initiatives aimed at achieving national health goals

