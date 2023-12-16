Live
Revanth to follow Siddaramaiah ‘zero traffic protocol’ in Hyd
The number of vehicles in the CM convoy has already been reduced to 9 from 15
Hyderabad: Like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejecting ‘zero traffic protocol’ during his travel on the busy roads, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has come up with the same idea in the wake of increasing traffic jams when the CM convoy was on the busy roads in the city.
The CM asked DGP Ravi Gupta and other police officials to avoid any trouble for the common people while the CM convoy was on its way on the busy roads.
The number of vehicles in the CM convoy has already been reduced to 9 from 15. He advised the police officials to take alternative measures to prevent traffic jams and not stop vehicular traffic along his travelling routes.
Revanth said that personal visits at the field level are required for him to ascertain the problems being faced by people. In this context, the CM asked the police officers to come out with suggestions to take steps to avoid any trouble to the people during his travel.
He said that the zero traffic protocol should be reviewed to create a traffic jam-free facility for his convoy on busy roads.