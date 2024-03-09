Revanth to inaugurate two STPs today

Hyderabad: To achieve comprehensive sewage treatment in Greater Hyderabad limits, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is to inaugurate the Pedda Cheruvu and Nallacheruvu sewage treatment plants, built as part of the STP project, on Saturday.

According to HMWSSB, the two STPs, with a total capacity of 86.5 MLDS, are part of the government plans to operationalise 31 STPs. The ambitious project aims to treat the entire Hyderabad daily sewage output of around 2,000 MLD. Completion of all 31 STPs by the end of this year is expected to make Hyderabad the first city in the country to achieve 100% sewage treatment. The national average is below 40%.

The 86.5 MLD STP at Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal, constructed under Package-I, also employs SBR technology and will cater to sewage flows in designated catchment areas.

The 17.5 MLD STP at Pedda Cheruvu also in Uppal, costing Rs 74.81 crore, is ready for operation with the capacity to treat sewage from Pedda Cheruvu, Nacharam, HMT Nagar and adjoining areas in Uppal circle. Of the total sewage generated in Hyderabad, 772 MLD (approximately 40%) is currently being treated by 25 STPs.

The newly operational and upcoming treatment plants, divided into three packages, will enhance the city sewage treatment capacity, said a senior HMWSSB officer.