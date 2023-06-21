Revanth visits Komatireddy’s house

Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at his residence. The duo said to have discyussed about the current political situation in Congress party and especially on the joining of Pongulati and Jupalli.

Speaking to the media later, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that there are no differences with Revanth Reddy and will work unitedly to bring Congress into power in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy said that without informing Komatireddy, Jana Reddy there won’t be any joining in Congress who belongs to their constituencies. He said that Congress will work hard in the State to at least win 15 MP seats and make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister after the elections. He recalled how the then chief minister Rajashekar Reddy has worked hard in the United Andhra Pradesh to bring into power at the Centre twice by winning 30 MP seats.

The duo has left for Jupalli’s residence and likely to visit Ponguleti’s residence later.





Congress Party Telangana State president Revanth Reddy is reported to meet Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao on Wednesday, who have been suspended from the BRS party.

It is learnt that he will meet them this afternoon and invite them to the party. At the same time, Revanth will also meet the MLAs close to Ponguleti in the joint Khammam district. It seems that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has already informed his followers about this matter.

Meanwhile, after BRS expelled Ponguleti and Jupalli, there were speculations that they would join BJP, not Congress. Initially, it appeared to be leaning towards the BJP.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender also held talks with them. But since BJP has not much hold in Khammam district, Ponguleti seems to be looking towards Congress.

Eatala's comments some time ago also confirm this. And Jupalli was in the Congress party for a long time. It seems that along with Ponguleti, Jupalli is showing interest in joining the Congress. It is reported that Revanth will meet them in this regard.