Revanth writes to CM on Basara IIIT students' problems

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the problems being faced by the students of Basara IIIT. Stating that KCR does not go to the IIIT to find out the problems of students, he said the State police were frisking them at all the places and were not allowing them to visit the Basara IIIT and interact with the students to find out their problems. The police were arresting them, he added.

Revanth told the CM that Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy had termed the problems of the students as silly instead of solving them. He also told the KCR that the State Industries Minister K T Rama Rao had promised the Basara students on his twitter handle on June 15 that he would solve their problems and added that the problems of the students were not solved even after five days of the promise of the minister.

He said the NAAC grading of the Basara IIIT was dropped to A grade due to the non-extension support of the KCR government. He told the CM that the NAAC grade would help colleges to get funds from UGC and placements in Multinational companies. He also said there was a threat of losing the funds from the UGC and the placements of the multinational companies at Basara IIIT.

Revanth alleged that the HODs of different departments were threatening students that they would not provide food if they continued their agitations. He alleged that State Forests and Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy misled the people by falsely claiming that their discussions with the students turned out to be successful and added that the minister withdrew his statement following a backlash from the students of the institute.

The TPCC chief asked the CM, who is busy holding meetings with political strategists and others for the formation of his national political party BRS, he asked KCR whether he did not have time to focus on the problems of the students of the institute. He warned KCR that the State would soon have adverse conditions which would not allow KCR to move around freely. He demanded the CM to solve all the 12 demands of the students, including the appointment of a regular VC besides visiting the institute.