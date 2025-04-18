Revanth’s Global Outreach In Japan: Marubeni to set up industrial park in Future City

Hyderabad: Many Japanese companies have expressed interest in investing in the upcoming Future City and the proposed Film City in Hyderabad.

The Marubeni Corporation has announced its plans to establish a next-generation industrial park in the Future City with an initial investment of ₹1,000 crore. The Sony Corporation is exploring the possibility of opening its animation subsidiary in the upcoming Film City in Telangana. On the first day of his official visit to Japan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led a high-level delegation that met with senior executives of the Marubeni Corporation in Tokyo.

Marubeni is a prominent Japanese industrial conglomerate with interests spanning energy, transport, real estate, industrial infrastructure, metals, medical services, and trading.

Following detailed discussions, the Marubeni Corporation formally expressed its intention to set up a state-of-the-art industrial park in the Future City. A Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed and exchanged between Marubeni and the Telangana government.

According to the proposal, the industrial park will be developed over 600 acres in a phased manner, exclusively catering to Japanese and other multinational companies seeking to establish manufacturing units in Hyderabad. The project is expected to attract additional investments exceeding ₹5,000 crore.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Minister stated, “The Marubeni industrial park will be among the first of its kind in the proposed ‘Future City’. It is expected to generate 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, enriching livelihoods and enhancing Telangana’s skill ecosystem.”

In a separate meeting with the Sony Corporation, the Chief Minister’s delegation showcased Hyderabad’s growing strengths in the animation, VFX, and gaming sectors. CM Revanth Reddy also shared his vision for a modern Film City that would support end-to-end film production capabilities.