Rich tributes paid to TDP founder

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, national general secretary Nara Lokesh, Telangana TDP president L Ramana and a host of other leaders commemorated the 25thdeath anniversary of Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on Monday.

They paid rich tributes to the legendary actor at NTR Ghat near the Tank Bund in Hyderabad.Naidu said that Rao proclaimed self-respect of Telugu people and glory to the entire world. "NTR gave a new definition to politics, filling light in crores of lives.

NTR enabled the poor and downtrodden communities to share political power. He gave food security, ensured shelter and gave clothing through his welfare schemes," he added.

After paying respects to the former CM in Hyderabad, Naidu reached NTR Bhavan in Amaravati to pay tributes in Andhra Pradesh.He was accompanied by party senior leaders YanamalaRamakrishnudu and TDP AP president KinjarapuAtchannaidu among others.