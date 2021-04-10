Rich tributes paid to 'Tiger' Narendra

Nampally: Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, Telangana State BJP and several other leaders paid rich tributes to Tiger Narendra (Ale Narendra) on the occasion of his death anniversary on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy recalled the services of Narendra as an MLA, MP and the Central minister. He said Narendra earned a special place for himself in the country and he was most feared by the AIMIM. He said Narendra believed that the formation of a separate Telangana was the only solution for the problems being faced by the people of the State.

Bandaru Dattraya said Narendra was a patriot with nationalist ideals with the Indian culture and spirit of Hindutva. The hardworking Narendra had always worked among the people, leading movements. Further, he was always on the forefront to reach out to the needy during droughts and floods and other hard times.

Dattatreya said that Narendra was one among those who laid the foundation for the BJP in the city and recalled his association spanning 45 years working in the party. He also recalled Narendra's services in the formation of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee and his association with the late leader during the movement against emergency.