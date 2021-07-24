RLG India flags off e-waste initiative

Hyderabad: TO eliminate the problems of e-waste, RLG India, a subsidiary of Reverse Logistics Group (RLG), Germany, has announced Clean to Green on Wheels initiative. The event was recently inaugurated by Neetu Kumari Prasad, Member Secretary, Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

Under this programme, nine mini commercial vehicles are set to travel one lakh kilometer across the country with an objective to reach out to a diverse audience including school students, corporations, bulk consumers, retailers, resident welfare associations (RWAs), dealers, informal sector, and healthcare providers, to spread the word about the Dos, Don'ts and hazards associated with e-waste. It aims to cover a total of 326 schools, 188 RWAs, 134 office clusters/bulk consumers, 176 retailers, 156 informal sectors, and four healthcare camps via on ground workshops apart from over 4,000 collection program activities.

The company would also conduct a pan India student videography competition, inviting the various students and schools across the country, to create a video highlighting the current e-waste problem and offer possible best practices to deal with the same. The contest winner video will be used as Clean to Green Brand video for FY21-22.

Neetu Kumari Prasad, Member Secretary, TSPCB, said "Even as technological advancements are opening up new and unique doors of opportunities for growth and development in the country, they are creating a greater and more urgent need for each individual to become conscious of appropriate methods to dispose of the electronics once they become obsolete."