RMP, PMP Assn condemns BRS for politicisation

Hyderabad: Condemning the politicisation of their issue by the BRS leader T Harish Rao, the Telangana RMP, PMP Sanghala Ummidi Vedika on Monday thanked the Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha for assuring them to solve their issues within a month’s time.

Addressing a press conference here the president of Ummidi Vedika Ch Bala Brahmachary said that for the past few months, they have been appealing to the state government and the state Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on their demands and they have responded positively. They have asked for a detailed written account of the past incidents and procedures.

“That is how we have provided all those details to the minister on Monday. Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has assured that the problem will be resolved within a month. The joint platform thanked the government and the minister for their efforts to resolve the problem,” said Bala Brahmachary.

The association has alleged that RMPs and PMPs did not get recognition because of T Harish Rao, who was the health minister in the previous BRS government. They criticised that the BRS leaders had ignoring their problems for ten years and were now shedding tears while they have come into the opposition.

They called upon the RMPs and PMPs to not to fall in the trap of the BRS and called upon them to participate in the dharna proposed on February 18.