Road closure roils Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents

Secunderabad: Vexed up with no action taken up by the Secunderabad Cantonment on the road closure issue and to lay new roads, few netizens took up the issue on Twitter and questioned about what is the role of the of SCB officials, especially CEO?

Locals pointed out that many representations has been submitted to the SCB officials, but the officials are least bothered to take any responsibility. Roads have not been carpeted since ages, and also lack proper illumination of light due to which many commuters are facing hardship as the situation gets worse each day.

"SCB officials have always sidestepped the road closures issue. Despite of solving this perennial problem, they are busy with other activities. Due to the strategic closure of roads, many roads are yet to be developed," said a local.

A resident of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad mooted, "Road closures have been affecting the public causing a lot of inconvenience to them. They are forced to take long route due to road closure which is resulting in escalating fuel costs. Another issues is that, as walls were built illegally at RK Puram service road and Lakadawala, commuters are forced to take long routes. At least now the SCB officials should react on the road closure issue and take quick action."