Road repair works in the fast lane at Madhapur

Madhapur: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to repair and flatten the potholes-ridden major roads in Serilingampally and Chandhanagar circles ahead of unlock 4.



Under the road restoration project, at the beginning, the GHMC has identified 1800 km length of gravel roads to be transformed into flat, smooth and pliable roads in the above said divisions in a short span.

Also, roads in Kondapur and Madhapur areas which are badly damaged would be restored ensuring safe travel for the commuters.

"The damaged and earthen roads of Serilingampally would be developed with an estimated budget of Rs 14 crore. Around Rs 4.75 crore budget has been sanctioned for restoration of gravel roads in Madhapur circle. Around 1100 mt length of road to be developed in Kondapur with a budget of Rs 1.5 crore and the main roads of the division would be developed by the Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC). The GHMC has identified 4678 potholes on 500 stretches which would be filled completely by the end of September.

Most of the restorations of gravel roads have been taken up and a few would be taken up shortly," said G Ramesh, DE, Serilingampally. "About 10 km length of gravel roads in different locations would be developed and shaped into pliable roads," said D Rupa, DE, GHMC, Chandhanagar. Nearly 50 stretches of utility lanes and earthen roads located in various internal colonies of Chandhanagar would also be developed with a budget of Rs 10 crore, she added.