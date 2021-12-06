Road-widening works in Hyderabad nearing completion

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which has taken up road expansion works to ease traffic at several junctions in its limits, has completed works on major bottlenecks and expediting works on remaining junctions.

After consultations with the Traffic Police department, the GHMC has initiated road expansion works and entrusted the job to its zonal commissioners.

According to GHMC officials, a total of 94 intersections were sanctioned by the State government for expansion works. Of them, 69 have been completed. While the works of 11 are in progress, works of remaining 14 intersections are set to start soon. Of the expansion works on 13 junctions taken up in LB Nagar Zone, works of seven have already been completed and three are progressing, while other three are yet to start.

Similarly, in the Charminar Zone, of the nine junctions, seven have been completed, one is in progress; works on remaining one will start soon. Of the 34 junctions in the Khairatabad zone, 22 also been completed, while five works are progressing. The remaining seven works will be undertaken soon. In the Serilingampally zone, 11 works have been proposed, of which seven are progressing and another four will be completed soon.

Giving details about the works in the Kukatpally zone, the GHMC officials informed that of the 10 works taken up; nine have been completed while another is in progress. Of the 15 intersections in the Secunderabad zone, works of 13 have been completed and the remaining two are progressing.