Road works delay: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao takes officials to task

Hyderabad: State Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao has warned disciplinary action against engineers and other officials concerned if they failto complete the road laying works in the Gram Panchayats in time.

The Minister held a high-level meeting attended by State Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Engineer In Chief Sanjiva Rao and others.He said that he would not tolerate if the officials did not fall in line in the discharge of their duties.

Dayakar Rao instructed the officials to coordinate with thelocal MLAs and hold meetings with contractors for the speedy completion of theroad development works. The higher authorities have been asked toevaluate the progress of the works and the performance of the officers from time to time.

He said that the government already released required funds in two installments to the Panchayat. The department has sanctioned 3009 works with an estimated cost of Rs2,669.74 crore. Till now, tenders were received for 2,109 works. The Minister asked the officials to complete the tender process fast for the pending works in a week time and the works should be grounds immediately.

He appealed to the engineering officials to focus on completing the works within the stipulated time. "Government already given some flexibility in those works. However, the lack of tenders for the works has to be considered as the incompetence of the engineers", Dayakar said and asked the officials to bring to the notice of higher-ups if any hurdles in taking up the works and tendering process.

The Minister examined the work progress and the performance of the respective districts. He directed that top officials to monitor the progress of the respective works and the process of tenders at the field level.