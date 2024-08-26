Rogue reel makers rule the roost on social media in city

Hyderabad: Making ‘Reels’ or short videos and uploading them on social platforms is a trend that has taken social media by storm. These social media content creators have turned troublemakers in the city. These creators, especially youth, were engaged in unlawful activities for the sake of online popularity. The pressure to gain followers and likes has led many to cross ethical and moral boundaries, disregarding the consequences of their actions.

In their quest to create viral reels and gain social media fame, people have increasingly resorted to risky stunts, performing dangerous bike tricks and throwing currency notes in public places. They have been flouting traffic rules, and in some cases disturbing law and order in the city.

Scores of videos are going viral on social media platforms where these creators were seen performing stunts on vehicles, crowded markets, public places, parks, heritage monuments, on main roads for attracting viewership. The social media has not only made many people famous but has led to involvement in unlawful acts and also regrettably led to the deaths of several creators during/while filming reels.

As per a recent study by Statista, over 30 per cent of children who are aged less than 12 years wanted to become vloggers and influencers, while 25 per cent wanted to become educators and 11 per cent want to be astronauts.

Recently, an incident surfaced on social media, catching the attention of internet users, which also forced the Hyderabad City police to book the cases against such three content creators for all their wrong doings. A youngster wearing a burqa was riding a bike and harassing girls/women on roads and another was booked for filming on throwing currency notes in the middle of a busy road. Also, a youth was held for making Insta reels in Bandlaguda police station.

After their reels went viral, police initiated action and booked cases u/s 125,79,319(2), 296 r/w 3(5) BNS and section 184 MV Act against the youth wearing burqa during bike stunts and another case was booked u/s 336,341,290 IPC, 292, 126(2), 125 BNS against the youth throwing currency notes on road.

According to social activists, to film the reels/short videos, these digital content creators are causing nuisance in the city. They have no boundaries in making videos. They are disturbing the traffic, and law and orders with their unlawful activities for the sake of online popularity. “Social media has been a great platform for people to showcase different talents that they have, but again, it is a double-edged sword,” said Asif Hussain Sohail, an activist.

On social media, especially on Instagram, various such unlawful videos are posted by creators where they were performing stunts on bike, auto-rickshaw, cars, also, pranking on general public, disturbing the traffic on main roads, commuters, and general public on roadside, public places etc. which has been increasing each passing day.

The observers said that the creators are making videos by performing rash and reckless stunts like standing on bikes, performing wheelies and skidding on roads, putting their and others lives at risk. “To control this and save the lives of others, the police must apprehend and counsel them over safe riding on roads. Their parents must know what kind of thrills their children do in the name of social media content. They must also counsel with the reliable influencers on making videos on social media instead of performing such reckless stunts for viewership,” said Harsha, an observer.

“Following several such acts by the content creators, the police and traffic police must conduct a drive against such acts by these digital creators and make them aware and then initiate stern action,” Mohammed Muzammil, said another observer.

According to police officials, they have been booking cases against unlawful acts by the social media creators. Also, anyone performing stunts on roads will be booked u/s268 of IPC and u/s70 (b) and other sections of Police Act for creating nuisance and endangering the life of other commuters.