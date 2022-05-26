Rooftop gardening gets a boost with veggie seed kits from VRS

Rajendranagar: While the Department of Horticulture, Hyderabad in organising training programmes for terrace gardening, the Vegetable Research Station, Rajendranagar has continued to support garden lovers by supplying them kits of open pollinated varieties of vegetable seeds that help them grow vegetables easily in their backyard or terrace.

Under the seed production programme, agriculture scientists at Vegetable Research Station, Rajendranagar are producing different seeds of open pollinated varieties that include Tomato, Brinjal, Okra, Bottle Gourd, Snake Gourd, Bitter Gourd, Ridge Gourd, Cooking Melon, Dolichos Bean, Cluster Bean, Rosella, Amaranthus, Fenugreek, Palak, Coriander, Onion and Garlic.

While explaining about the vegetable seeds kits being distributed from the station every year, Dr D Anitha Kumari, Senior Scientist (Ento) and Head of the Vegetable Research Station, said, "The research station is mandate with research on crop improvement, collection, evaluation of varieties, development of production and protection technologies ever since the establishment in 1969. However, distribution of vegetable seed kits was introduced 2008 in which nearly 15 varieties of seeds are being distributed among the people, especially the garden enthusiasts who are fond of raising vegetables in their backyard or terrace."

As part of the All India Coordinated Research Programme, she said, They generally prepare kits of different varieties of open pollinated vegetable seeds and distribute them at Rs 100 per pack. "We generally produce open pollinated seeds in the station that help people secure seeds from the grownup vegetables in their backyards or terrace. The seeds can be multiplied and can be used for next seasons. These vegetable varieties are climate adoptable and can be grown easily anywhere on the top of the house, in backyards or open fields."

Welcoming the initiative being introduced almost 14 years ago by the vegetable research station Rajendranagar and attracting the garden enthusiasts, Srinivas Harkara, a Supreme Court Advocate and a founder of City of Terrace Garden (CTG) group, said "Passion of terrace and backyard gardening grew founder in recent years especially after the whiplash of pandemic when were afraid of bringing any food or vegetables from outside due to spread of contagion."

Moreover, the chemical-induced vegetables available in the markets are rapidly taking a toll on the health of the masses that prompted a demand for organic vegetables among the people. "Encouraging people to grow vegetables on their terrace and backyards is the need of the hour but it should be fully supported with the provision of required medium and material by the government," he suggested.